GREENSBORO — A 31-year-old Greensboro man was shot and killed on Watkins Street on Friday night.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 9:21 p.m. in the 700 block of the street, according to a police news release. There they found James Cashier suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police said the shooting happened during a domestic situation and that there is no danger to the public.
Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. It is the 21st killing in the city this year.