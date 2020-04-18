GREENSBORO — Police say a Greensboro man died Friday night in an aggravated assault that left three others injured.
Police said about 7:30 p.m. Friday that officers were in the 4400 block of Beckford Drive for an aggravated assault.
Robert Bernard Phillips, 44, was one of four people initially injured Friday night, police said Saturday in a news release. He was one of three victims taken to a hospital for treatment and later died. The other victims, two adults and a juvenile, all had injuries not considered life threatening, police said.
The suspects were believed to be in a dark colored sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent through the P3tips app or at P3tips.org.
