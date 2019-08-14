A Greensboro man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to charges that he robbed several banks, including two in Kernersville and one in Thomasville.
Tyrone Thomas Woods, 44, entered guilty pleas to four counts of armed bank robbery, one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of North Carolina.
Federal prosecutors said Woods used a firearm to rob the SunTrust Bank in Greensboro on May 21, 2018; Fidelity Bank in Thomasville on June 20, 2018; Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Kernersville on July 23, 2018; and Sharonview Federal Credit Union in Charlotte on Nov. 2, 2018.
He also robbed PNC Bank in Kernersville on Oct. 2, 2018, according to the news release.
Woods faces a maximum of at least 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of the robbery charges. He could face a possible life sentence on the firearm charge. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20 in U.S. District Court in Winston-Salem.
Greensboro, Thomasville and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police departments and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force investigated the robberies.