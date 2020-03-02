LEXINGTON — A Greensboro man under arrest in connection with robberies in Thomasville and High Point has been charged with second-degree kidnapping.
Dequan Ahmad Hoover, 24, of the 4100 block of U.S. 29 North, was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping.
According to information on the arrest warrant released by the Davidson County Magistrate's Office on Monday, the additional charge is in connection with an alleged armed robbery on Feb. 3 at the Speedway convenience store at 407 Randolph St. in Thomasville.
Hoover has been previously charged in Davidson County with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and conspiracy to commit a felony and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.
These charges are in connection with an armed robbery at the Speedway on Feb. 3 and at the Walgreens drug store at 1015 Randolph St. on Jan. 20.
In February, Hoover was also charged with felony armed robbery in connection with an armed robbery on Jan. 31 of the Dollar General at 5430 Samet Drive in High Point.
Hoover was given a $250,000 secured bond for the kidnapping charge and a court date of March 18.
