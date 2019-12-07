Rayvon Daleyon Wall

GREENSBORO — Police have charged a Greensboro man with murder in a shooting Friday that left a 23-year-old Sedalia man dead.

Officers who responded about 9:40 p.m. Friday to 2819 Spring Garden St., Apt. C., found Aldrek Jabreel Strong inside, police said in a news release. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said information led them to suspect 21-year-old Rayvon Daleyon Wall in the shooting. He was found in an adjacent apartment building and taken into custody a short time after the shooting, police said. He is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or to submit a tip through the P3tips app or website.

