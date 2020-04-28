Levonne Shontel Lemon.png

GREENSBORO — Police have arrested and charged 41-year-old Levonne Shontel Lemon of Greensboro with first-degree murder in the death of Deidre Ingram-Hope, 54, the Greensboro Police Department said in a news release.

Officers found Ingram-Hope, who had been stabbed, in the 900 block of Rugby Street at 10:51 p.m. Monday, police said. 

"Officers were responding to that location for another police matter and upon arrival were made aware that a homicide had occurred," said Ron Glenn, police spokesman.

The stabbing appears to be "domestic related," Glenn said.

The investigation is ongoing.

