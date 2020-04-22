GREENSBORO - Police have arrested a Greensboro man in connection with the stabbing death of a teenager Tuesday morning.
Joshua Claudio Perez, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and was jailed Tuesday night without bond, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.
Police responding to a call about an assault found Decarrio Armani James, 17, in a parking lot suffering from at least one stab wound just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Randleman Road, the news release said.
James was taken to a local hospital, but died after arriving at the medical facility, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
