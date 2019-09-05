GREENSBORO — Police have arrested the son of a 74-year-old man found Wednesday stabbed to death in his home.
Shane Harper, 41, of 200 Spring Garden St. is charged with first-degree murder, police said Thursday in a news release.
Officers who responded to that address for a report of a "found body" about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday discovered the body of Harper's father, Thomas Daniel Harper. The two men both lived at the home, police said.
At the time, police said they did not know how Thomas Harper had died, but that it appeared he had died sometime before Wednesday. Police said Thursday he had been stabbed multiple times from an apparent attack.
Shane Harper is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
