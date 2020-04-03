GREENSBORO — Police have arrested a Greensboro man in connection with five robberies, including one today at a Kangaroo gas station, authorities said.

Brandon Thomas Holsey, 30, was arrested Friday near the 1200 block of S. Elm-Eugene Street by the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, police said in a news release.

He is charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon and one count of common law robbery, police said.

The charges stem from robberies dating to Feb. 11 at the following locations:

  • Murphy's Express gas location, 100 Elmsley Meadows Lane (robberies on Feb 11, March 29, and on Thursday).
  • Panthers Grocery, 2501 E. Bessemer Ave. on March 29.
  • Kangaroo gas station, 3101 Pleasant Garden Road on Friday.

Holsey is being held at the Guilford County jail on $200,000 bail, records show.

