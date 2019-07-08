HICKORY — A Greensboro man has been charged in connection to a Hickory armed robbery.
Marlon Damond Outlaw, 20, is charged with one felony count each of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, according to a Hickory Police Department arrest report.
Around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Hickory police responded to an armed robbery call in the 1700 block of Third Avenue NW. There, the victim told police he met with Outlaw and was robbed during a sale of a cell phone, according to police.
An incident report lists cash, credit and debit cards and a wallet as the property stolen. It said a firearm was used in the robbery.
Outlaw was arrested midday on Saturday. He was issued a $150,000 secured bond, according to an arrest report. His first appearance in Catawba County District Court was scheduled for Monday.