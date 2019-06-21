GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man has been charged with murder in the June 11 shooting death of a local woman, police said.
Leon Mandell Brimley, 18, was taken into custody Friday in Durham by members of the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshal Service, police said in a news release.
He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Mamie Yvonne Martin. He also is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Brimley is being held in the Guilford County jail. Bail information was not immediately available.
Officers responding to a shooting call about 5:10 p.m. on June 11 at the Cavalier Inn, 312 W. JJ Drive, found Martin with gunshot wounds. Police said Tuesday she had died from her injuries.