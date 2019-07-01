GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man is accused of six break-ins at four businesses along East Market Street, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Nigel Lee Graves, 25, was arrested Monday morning and is charged with six counts of felony breaking and entering, five counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, and five counts of felony possession of stolen property, according to the release.
Graves is accused of breaking into Tasty Grill, 1500 E. Market St., on the June 17 and June 23; Pizzario Grill, 1524 E. Market St., on June 14 and June 23; and Pepe El Toro Taqueria, 2101 E. Market St., and Shear’d & Nail’d, 104 N. Booker Ave., on June 23.
Graves is in the Guilford County jail with a $100,000 bond, according to the release. The investigation into the robberies is ongoing and anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.