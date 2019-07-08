Marlon D Outlaw.jpg

Marlon D. Outlaw

HICKORY - A Greensboro man has been charged in connection to a Hickory armed robbery.

Marlon Damond Outlaw, 20, is charged with one felony count each of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, according to a Hickory Police Department arrest report.

At around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Hickory police responded to an armed robbery call in the 1700 block of Third Avenue NW. There, the victim told police he met with Outlaw and was robbed during a sale of a cell phone, according to police.

An incident report lists cash, credit and debit cards and a wallet as the property stolen. It said a firearm was used in the robbery.

Outlaw was arrested midday on Saturday. He was issued a $150,000 secured bond, according to an arrest report. His first appearance in Catawba County District Court was scheduled for Monday.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments