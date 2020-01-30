GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking for help with finding a man they say went on a crime spree across Guilford County during the month of December.
Keith Terrell Barney, 44, of Greensboro, is wanted by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and Greensboro police for a total of 57 outstanding warrants, according to a news release from Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers.
The warrants are related to a series of crimes that began on December 11, when Barney is believed to have stolen a car in the 4800-block of Kingswood Drive in Greensboro, according to the release. Over the next two weeks, Barney is accused of using the stolen car to commit multiple car break-ins throughout Guilford County, stealing electronics, credit cards, checks and other items.
Authorities believe Barney used the stolen credit cards to make purchases and also cashed stolen checks at businesses in Greensboro, according to the release.
He also is a suspect in multiple car break-ins in the Forest Oaks community, Jamestown and Pleasant Garden from December 16 through December 22, authorities said in the release.
Barney is wanted for multiple counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, larceny, first-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, forgery of instrument, financial card theft, financial card fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses, accessing a computer causing damage, and felony violation of probation.
The probation violations are connected to Barney's 2017 conviction in Alamance County in a similar car break-in spree in Gibsonville, according to the release.
Anyone with information about Barney’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or Greensboro Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and are eligible for cash rewards for information that leads to his arrest.
