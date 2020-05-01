GREENSBORO – Police say they arrested a 59-year-old Greensboro man in connection with the shooting Thursday evening of another man.
Officers responded to the area of Nealtown Road and Crite Street just after 10 p.m. Thursday about a shooting, according to a news release from Greensboro Police.
Police located and arrested Eugene Dallas Davis, who is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury with intent to kill, according to Ron Glenn, spokesman for the police department.
The victim remained hospitalized Friday afternoon in stable condition, Glenn said.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
