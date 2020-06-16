GREENSBORO — Community members call a request to delay the civil case over Marcus Smith's death in police custody "an attempt to delay justice."
Protester's chanted Smith's name and memorialized him on signs at the recent Greensboro protests against police brutality. Smith, a black man, died in the custody of Greensboro police in 2018 after officers restrained him with a RIPP hobble-style device, binding his hands to his feet behind him.
Smith’s family sued Guilford County, the city of Greensboro, eight police officers and two Guilford County paramedics, alleging they violated Smith’s constitutional rights, improperly restrained him and failed to treat his medical issues.
In April, a federal judge ruled that several claims may move forward toward trial, but last week, the city and county filed a motion to stay the case.
The motion asks to delay the next phase of the case until Smith's heirs are determined in a separate legal proceeding.
The Rev. Nelson Johnson spoke out against the motion Tuesday.
“The issues that they raise will have no bearing whatsoever on whether the police officers wrongfully restrained our brother Marcus and caused his death," Johnson said during a press conference at the Phill G. McDonald Governmental Plaza.
Several other community members, including representatives from Greensboro Rising, the activist group that organized a June 6 protest at LeBauer Park, urged the city to withdraw the motion.
“What it will do is draw out a long process," Johnson said, "and begin to muddy the water about issues that are tangential to the truth of what happened on that day.”
The judge has not ruled on the motion.
According to Lewis Pitts, a retired civil rights lawyer who also spoke at the press conference, three people have said they are Smith’s children. If Smith's family receives any compensation as a result of the lawsuit, the potential heirs may be entitled to some of that money, Pitts said. However, whether any heirs are entitled to any money stemming from this lawsuit would be decided separately, not during trial.
Pitts said the motion will presumably be discussed during a telephone conference scheduled for Wednesday with a federal magistrate.
The motion to stay rests on the premise that Smith's heirs must be determined before the two sides in the lawsuit can begin sharing information as part of the discovery phase, court documents show.
If the stay is approved, discovery would cease until the heirs are determined, a process that could take several months.
Multiple speakers at the press conference pointed out that Mayor Nancy Vaughan and other city representatives spoke out against the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, yet the city hasn't done the same for Smith.
“For Nancy Vaughan and the city of Greensboro to condemn the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and to delay justice for the Smith family in their own backyard is the height of hypocrisy,” said Tyler Walker, a representative of Greensboro Rising.
Pitts pointed out that the delay creates a greater chance for lost memories and destruction of evidence. He called it “highly unusual” for this kind of case to halt discovery, adding that there is a precedent in case law for such cases to get moving as quickly as possible.
The motion, which Pitts referred to as a “diversionary tactic,” could be denied, or, as the Rev. Wesley Morris and others pointed out Tuesday, could be rescinded by the city.
“If they do not (rescind the motion), and they have already said that black lives matter, that justice matters, that ‘we want to heal this city,’ then that says something about their power," Morris said.
Mary Smith, Marcus Smith's mother, said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon that the city is continuing to tear her family apart by requesting this delay.
"I think that it's a way to slow the process down," she said.
"We've been slapped around since Day 1. This is definitely another slap in our face."
