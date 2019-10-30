GREENSBORO — Danielle Tyler was driving to her Greensboro house on March 28, 2013, when someone blocked her vehicle’s path as she turned into her neighborhood.
She ducked, her arm blocking the bullet meant for her head. She survived, but the bullet remains lodged in her muscle.
For years the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office didn’t know who tried to kill Tyler and marked the shooting as a cold case.
But in 2017, a jailed Shonta Netae Durham asked for an investigator to meet her. The self-described escort reported that Tyler’s husband, Malcolm Tyler, with whom she had had an affair, had offered another man $2,000 to kill Danielle Tyler.
Durham is on trial this week and facing up to 20 years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied property and conspiracy. Prosecutors say she was the driver in the shooting.
On Wednesday, Danielle Tyler testified that she never suspected her then-husband paid someone to kill her.
“Who does that,” she asked from the witness stand. “Who would think about doing that?”
She locked eyes with Durham and the two glared at each other in the courtroom.
Danielle Tyler said she knew her husband had had multiple affairs during their 19-year marriage. But she didn’t know specifically about Durham.
She cried through the rest of her testimony, telling jurors why her suspicions of Malcolm Tyler grew once she learned about Durham’s statements.
Danielle Tyler said the night of the shooting her husband acted differently. He sent her 20 minutes away from their home to buy drinks to go with the pizza they ordered. He told her to go alone, without him or their children, despite it being so late.
While she was at Walmart, her husband called more than four times asking where she was, Danielle Tyler testified.
And when she walked into their house to say she had been shot, his reaction was a stark contrast from her children’s screams.
“He said, ‘Oh, really. Wow,’” Danielle Tyler testified.
One of her daughters, Gabrielle Tyler, testified that while her mother was being loaded into an ambulance, she found her father talking on his cellphone in a closet. And he refused to ride to the hospital with her mother.
At the hospital, Danielle Tyler said, her husband didn’t ask questions, stayed on his phone and disappeared at times.
In recorded interviews, Tyler Durham said she believed that the acquaintance had his brother drive her car while the acquaintance got out and fired the shots at Danielle Tyler.
She told deputies she was telling them what happened because she wanted to free herself from the secret she had been keeping.
It’s not yet clear what led deputies to suspect Durham was a participant.
The trial recessed at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will resume Thursday morning.
