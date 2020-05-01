GREENSBORO — A woman armed with a gun was shot by police this morning after confronting officers responding to a domestic call, authorities said.
Tamela Perdue Scott, 62, had injuries that weren't considered life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital, police said in a news release.
No officers were injured, police said.
Police said officers responded about 10 a.m. to 3803 Gilmore Drive for a domestic dispute where they found Scott and a second person.
Scott barricaded herself inside the residence, but came out at one point and confronted officers with a gun. One officer shot at Scott, hitting her at least once, police said.
Scott went back inside and officers attempted to negotiate before eventually taking her into custody, police said.
Police said charges are pending.
The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duty pending the completion of a criminal and administrative investigation, which is standard procedure in such cases.
