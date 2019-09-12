GREENSBORO — Deputy Police Chief James Hinson filed for retirement Thursday morning, confirmed Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy.
City staff said Hinson's retirement is effective Friday.
"The city thanks Deputy Chief Hinson for his years of service and wish him well in his future endeavors," a city news release stated.
Hinson retires after 28 years having last made $117,454 annually.
The news of his retirement comes on the heels of allegations that there was a sexual assault of a minor by a group home employee run by Hinson and former Sgt. Kevin Chandler.
The state alleges that Chandler, Hinson and their employees failed to report the allegations to Child Protective Services or law enforcement.
On Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office took out charges against the employee, Richard Heath, for statutory sex offense and two counts of incident liberties with a child.
In a hearing Wednesday, prosecutors told the judge that Heath had a history of allegations of sexual abuse with minors but had never been tried in court.
Hinson could not be reached for comment Thursday morning but said in an interview two weeks ago he shut down the group home not because of the allegations but to better focus on building his career at the department.
