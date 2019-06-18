GREENSBORO — Eleven-year-old Shain Taylor locked himself and his 4-year-old sister Hayley into a bathroom Monday morning while their mother tried to stop an intruder who would later die in police custody.
At the front door, Jessica Taylor tried to stop a 200-pound man who was using metal chairs and anything else he could find to break down their front door.
"It makes me look at life a little differently," said Casey Taylor, the father.
Casey Taylor said that moment could have ended differently and cost him his entire family.
Greensboro Police detained and handcuffed the intruder at their house, located at 2200 Maybank Drive, and called paramedics to evaluate and treat the man, later identified by police as 35-year-old Aaron Michael Andrews, of Greensboro. But when EMS tried to take Andrews to an area hospital, he became unresponsive and later died, police said.
Officers are saying little about Andrews' death because it sparked a State Bureau of Investigation case — standard practice when someone dies. Administrators placed the officers involved, all from the patrol division, on administrative duty.
Police spokesman Ron Glenn did confirm that Andrews was handcuffed when he died. Glenn said officers did not use a RIPP-Hobble device like the one police used on Marcus Deon Smith when he died last September, a case that has since become controversial.
Casey Taylor said he and his wife didn't hear about Andrew's death until later Monday evening.
"He needed help, and I just wish he would have come at it a better way and my wife would have helped him," Casey Taylor said. "But in that instant she had to choose her life and the kids' life or his and that's what it seemed like.
"I hate to put it that way, but its hard to know what a man's intention is."
The Taylors' children were watching television on Monday morning when someone rang their doorbell.
Casey Taylor said his wife looked out the window and didn't see anyone but opened the door wondering if their landlord had come by to get something out of a shed on their property.
He said as soon as she opened the door his wife saw a 200-pound man she did not recognize charging toward her.
"He runs towards the door and she shuts it as he grabs it and calls the police," Casey Taylor said.
But before she dialed 911, Jessica Taylor told Shain to take his sister into the bedroom and lock the door. He did as his mother told him, Casey Taylor said.
"I told him I was proud of him," Casey Taylor said. "When she told them to run to the room and lock the door, he went to the room locked that door and then went to the bathroom and locked that door."
"He literally took the initiative into his hands and took care of his sister."
At the front of their house, Jessica Taylor was still fighting off the man who was yelling incoherently.
"He threw chairs, kids' toys, everything at the door," Casey Taylor said. "From the pictures, I saw he was a big boy. He could have gotten through that door if he wanted to."
Police arrived around 11:23 a.m. after receiving Jessica Taylor's 911 call — not yet released from Guilford Metro 911.
Officers said in a news release Andrews was acting erratically when they arrived. Glenn would not elaborate on that because of the SBI investigation.
On Tuesday, Casey Taylor walked around his wooden front porch during his lunch break and surveyed the damage. Paint was missing front the front door, scratches were scraped into the porch and dust was all over the kids' container of sidewalk chalk — he threw that too.
"I have some car parts over here that are trashed," Casey Taylor said. "He just went berserk. We don't know what he wanted or what he needed."
Taylor had been in Morehead City when his wife called to tell him about the break-in. He was home by 9 p.m.
He said his wife didn't sleep, his son is "freaked out" and his daughter isn't completely sure what happened except that a "bad guy" tried to break into their home.
"The most frightening 10 minutes of her life was standing right over there watching a man beat at our door and trying to get the kids in the other room," Casey Taylor said. "And nothing she could really do about it."
Casey Taylor's wife and the kids joined other family members on a trip to the museums in Raleigh on Tuesday to get away from the trauma.
And Casey Taylor has been left asking the question "what if" and feeling sorry the man who terrorized his family.
"A man needed help but he couldn't ask the right way," Casey Taylor said. "And it ended up, sadly enough, costing him his life."