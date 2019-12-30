GREENSBORO — A business was robbed by two men armed with a weapon on Monday afternoon, according to a release from Greensboro police.
At 5:49 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Spectrum Paint and Decoration at 3718 W. Gate City Blvd. Two men wearing masks entered the business, showed a weapon and took merchandise from the store, according to the release.
The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white sedan.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.