GREENSBORO — A business was robbed by two men armed with a weapon on Monday afternoon, according to a release from Greensboro police.

At 5:49 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at Spectrum Paint and Decoration at 3718 W. Gate City Blvd. Two men wearing masks entered the business, showed a weapon and took merchandise from the store, according to the release.

The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white sedan.

Police are still investigating the incident.

