GREENSBORO — A Greensboro business owner who failed to pay employee taxes was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $2.3 million in restitution last week, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Elizabeth Wood, 40, and her mother Rebecca Adams, 57, operated a temporary staffing business in Greensboro under the names A & R Staffing Solutions Inc., Wood Executive Services Inc., and Adams Staffing Enterprises Inc.
The Justice Department said Wood and her mother withheld federal and state taxes from employees’ paychecks but did not pay those taxes to the IRS or the state. In 2015, Wood pleaded guilty to embezzling employee state tax withholdings and was sentenced to prison.
After her release, Wood returned to work where she continued to withhold federal taxes from employees' paychecks without paying those taxes to the IRS, the Justice Department said. Wood also did not file with the IRS the required quarterly payroll tax return, according to the release.
On Feb. 5, Wood and Adams, pleaded guilty to failing to pay employment taxes. Adams is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9.
In addition to her imprisonment, Wood was ordered Thursday to serve three years of supervised release and to pay approximately $2,338,766 in restitution, according to the release.
