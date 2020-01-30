GREENSBORO — A Guilford County businessman was sentenced to six months in federal prison on Tuesday for failing to file a federal tax return, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin for the Middle District of North Carolina.
Willie Lee Cole Jr. owned and operated “Chris’s Rehablative (sic) Services,” a mental health services provider in Greensboro, according to the release.
From 2013 through 2015, Cole did not file personal tax returns even though he earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in income during that time, according to the release.
U.S. Magistrate Judge L. Patrick Auld ordered Cole to serve a one-year term of supervised release and pay $179,547 in restitution to the United States.
