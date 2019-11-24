Crime

GREENSBORO — A man wearing a gray bandanna over his face robbed an auto parts store late Saturday.

Officers responded to O’Reilly Auto Parts, 3714 W. Gate City Blvd., at 9:38 p.m. in reference to a robbery, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

A man had entered the business, demanded money and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

