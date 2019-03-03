State Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents this weekend raided the Hot Spot Mart, a convenience store in Haw River that they said was operating as an illegal casino.
Four video gaming machines, liquor, and more than $10,000 in cash were among the items seized in the raid, according to a news release from ALE. No arrests were made, but charges are expected, said ALE spokeswoman Erin E. Bean.
A violation report will be submitted to the ABC Commission regarding the business’ alcohol permits, she said in an email. The violations could result in fines, suspensions, or revocation of ABC permits.
The raid was part of a statewide crackdown on Friday and Saturday night.
ALE special agents arrested more than 123 people statewide for alcohol, drug, firearm, and gambling charges during the operation, in partnership with local, state and federal agencies. The operation targeted violence and illegal activity alcohol was sold – whether legally or illegally, according to the release.
Across the state, eight search warrants were executed; 14 firearms were seized including rifles, handguns, and sawed-off shotguns. Various types controlled substances were seized, along with two illegal distilleries and more $13,000 in cash. Of the 237 charges, 93 were alcoholic beverage-related charges, 77 drug-related charges, and six gambling charges.
ALE special agents assisted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in the arrest of Club Nikki owner Cory Headen and three employees in connection with a shooting and homicide at the club last month, the release states.
In Person County, two people were arrested for the sale and manufacture of moonshine and one of those arrested was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the release, an ABC-licensed club with a history of violence and criminal activity, The Freedom Lounge, had its permits revoked by special agents in Charlotte.
Counties where the operation was conducted included Alamance, Guilford, Wilson, Nash, Franklin, Person, Wake, Pender, New Hanover, Craven, Iredell, Buncombe, Mecklenburg, and Cumberland.