GRAHAM — A Graham woman is accused of locking her autistic son out of their home, according to a release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office received a report in reference to a disabled adult neighbor being locked out of his residence.
Deputies discovered a 21-year-old autistic man was locked out of a residence he shared with his mother.
For approximately 45 minutes, deputies attempted to make contact with his mother, Rita Walker, who was inside the residence, according to the release.
Once they made contact with her, deputies said Walker, 63, appeared visibly impaired.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit were called to assist patrol units on scene.
The Alamance County Department of Social Services also was contacted and took custody of her son.
Walker was charged with felony neglect of disabled and resisting a public officer. She was taken to the Alamance County Jail and received a $25,500 secured bond.
Walker is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for her first appearance.
The case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300.
