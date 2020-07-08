Homicide investigation

GRAHAM — Authorities say they are investigating after a man with gunshot wounds died here Sunday night.

In a news release, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded about 10:15 p.m. to a shooting at Maple Oaks Mobile Home Park, 6840 Stockard Road.

Deputies found Tristan Antonio Chavez of Graham suffering from gunshot wounds. They began CPR and continued until EMS arrived, but Chavez died at 10:34 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies detained a person of interest, but did not name the person.

Deputies did not give a motive in the shooting.

