Denver Ham

Denver Ham Sr. 

 Alamance County Sheriff's Office

GRAHAM — A man faces charges after a 72-year-old woman told deputies that he raped her and held her against her will.  

Denver Ray Ham Sr., 57, of 1007 Lorraine St., in Graham, is charged with felony second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor assault on a female, an Alamance County Sheriff's Office news release said. 

Ham is on the N.C. Sex Offenders registry for an unrelated case, deputies said. 

Investigators learned about the rape on Saturday but said it happened earlier in 2019. 

The woman reported that she knew the perpetrator and identified him as Ham, according to the release. 

Ham is being held in the Alamance County jail under a $200,000 bail. 

Contact Danielle Battaglia at 336-373-4476 and follow @dbattagliaNR on Twitter.​

