Joshua Lee Jamison

 Courtesy of Alamance County Sheriff's Office

GRAHAM — Deputies say they have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old.

Joshua Lee Jamison, of the 5500 block of Swepsonville-Saxapahaw Road, is charged with first-degree statutory sexual offense, first-degree forcible sexual offense, indecent liberties with a child, and child abuse-sexual acts, all felonies, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. He was jailed on a $300,000 secured bail.

Deputies said they were notified Tuesday that a 10-year-old went to Moses Cone Hospital and reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

Members of the department's Special Victims Unit responded and, during their investigation, discovered a witness to the assault, deputies said.

Authorities learned Jamison was possibly at a residence in the Snow Camp area, which is where they found and arrested him.

The sheriff's office said more charges may be filed. Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300.

