GRAHAM - A 43-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault in 2012, according to Alamance County Sheriff's deputies.
Michael Anthony Abernathy is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree rape, and sexual battery, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. He was jailed on a $50,000 secure bond and his first appearance in court is scheduled this afternoon.
The Special Victims Unit of the sheriff's office received a report Dec. 4, 2019 of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the 100 block of Dixon Road in Graham. The offense is believed to have occurred from May 1, 2012 thru June 30, 2012, the news release said.
On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at Abernathy’s home. This case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible, the news release said.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call the Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at. 336-229-7100.
