GRAHAM — An electrician who serviced a home in November is now accused of stealing an engagement ring and wedding ring, according to a release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
On Nov. 25, the rings — valued at approximately $10,000 — were reported stolen to the sheriff's office. The gold and diamond rings had not been seen since Nov. 22 and investigators determined that no break-in had occurred at the Graham home.
During the investigation, James Glenn Jones was identified as a suspect, according to the release. Jones, an electrician, had serviced the home on Nov. 22.
Investigators discovered the ring had since been sold in Chapel Hill by Jones, according to the release, and that they had already been recycled.
Jones, 35, of the 5100 block of Swepsonville Saxapahaw Road in Graham, was charged with one count of felony larceny, according to the release. He has a $20,000 secured bond.
