A girl was shot in her arm Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Thurmond Street, authorities said.
The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. when officers found the girl with an apparent gunshot wound in the city’s northern section, Winston-Salem police said. The injury didn’t appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators didn’t identify the victim or give her age except to say she is a juvenile.
She was walking with friends in the area of Thurmond Street near 20th Street when they heard several shots, police said. The girl then realized that she had been shot, and she ran to the area of Grant Avenue,where police were called.
The girl couldn’t provide information to the officers about the person who fired the shots, police said.
A man who lives nearby on Harrison Avenue said he was watching television with his wife when they heard the gunfire. He declined to identify himself to a Journal reporter because police hadn’t arrested a suspect in the shooting on Tuesday night.
The man said he heard four gunshots.
“It happens lot over here on Harrison Avenue,” the man said of gunfire.
The man said he is concerned for his safety, but he isn’t scared to walk on the streets in his neighborhood.
“I have lived in worse neighborhoods,” he said.
The man said he would like to see no further gun violence in Winston-Salem.
The incident comes days after a male juvenile was shot and seriously wounded Friday outside the Forever 21 clothing store at Hanes Mall. An 18-year-old who police said knew the victim has been charged in that case.
Anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
