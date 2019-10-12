Jose Manuel Murrillo Flores

Murrillo-Flores

 BPD

BURLINGTON — Police are looking for a Gibsonville man in connection to a stabbing Sunday in a Walmart parking lot that injured a woman.

Jose Manuel Murrillo Flores, 40, of Zeb Road, Gibsonville, was in a previous domestic relationship with the 48-year-old victim, according to a police news release. This was not a random act, police said,  and was not associated with the business.

Murrillo-Flores' whereabouts are unknown at this time. He is wanted for attempted first-degree murder along with several other charges.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to 530 S. Graham Hopedale Road in reference to a stabbing. They found the woman with a stab wound in her chest. The wound was considered serious but non-life threatening.

If anyone has information about Murrillo-Flores' whereabouts, they are asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments