GIBSONVILLE — A Gibsonville man is facing a slew of charges in Alamance and Guilford counties in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins throughout August.
Police said the vehicles were broken into between Aug. 7 and 25. Money, a firearm and other items were taken, police said in a news release.
On Sunday, information gathered from multiple sources led to the arrest of 18-year-old Elijah Amir Leath of 124 Steele St. He was charged in Alamance County with 14 counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, five counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.
In Guilford County, Leath is charged with 15 counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, four counts of misdemeanor larceny, and one count each of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, attempted felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a firearm and possession of firearm by a felon.
Leath was placed in the Alamance County Jail with bail set at $210,000.
If anyone has additional information, please report it to the Gibsonville Police Department at 336-449-6677. They may also report information on this crime or any other crime to Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100, or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.