police

GIBSONVILLE — A homeowner shot and wounded an intruder trying to break into his residence early Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

The homeowner called 911 about 6:20 a.m. to report firing at someone who was trying to break into his home at 238 Brightwood Church Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies found the alleged intruder, who was taken to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, according to the release.

No further details were released Thursday.

