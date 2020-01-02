GIBSONVILLE — A homeowner shot and wounded an intruder trying to break into his residence early Thursday, the sheriff's office said.
The homeowner called 911 about 6:20 a.m. to report firing at someone who was trying to break into his home at 238 Brightwood Church Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Deputies found the alleged intruder, who was taken to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, according to the release.
No further details were released Thursday.
