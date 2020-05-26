GREENSBORO — Police arrested a former Page High School employee today, alleging he engaged in sex acts with a student.
Matthew Jonathan Rickard, 37, of Greensboro faces three counts of sex acts with a student, police said in a news release. Police said the alleged incidents took place between 2015 and 2017. They did not say where the alleged incidents took place or indicate Rickard's position at the school.
Rickard was jailed under a $75,000 secured bail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 336-373-2255 or Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can send tips through the P3tips app or at P3tips.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
