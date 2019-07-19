GREENSBORO — A former NFL player turned himself into police Thursday morning on outstanding warrants for assault charges, police said.
Desmond La'Quawn Harrison, 25, is charged with assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury by strangulation.
Warrants for Harrison's arrest were issued by Greensboro Police on Tuesday.
Police spokesman Ron Glenn confirmed Harrison turned himself in at 6:23 a.m. but would not comment on whether that was organized with police involvement.
Glenn would not release further details.
On Wednesday Glenn said the alleged assault took place on Tuesday.
Harrison was cut by the Arizona Cardinals after warrants were issued Tuesday.
Undrafted in 2017 after playing at West Georgia, Harrison also attended Texas, where he was suspended from the team several times. He signed with the Browns and started eight games last season before being benched.
The Browns released him after he missed the first day of their minicamp in early June.