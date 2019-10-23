RALEIGH — Two former N.C. Highway Patrol troopers were arrested and charged Wednesday in connection to a State Bureau of Investigation probe into ticket irregularities.
Former Trooper Jason Benson, 35, of Benson, was charged with five counts each of felonious obstruction of justice, failure to discharge duty, and making a false return of process, according to an SBI news release. The latter charges are misdemeanors.
Former Trooper Christopher Carter, 29, of Holly Springs, has been charged with two counts each of felonious obstruction of justice, failure to discharge duty, and making a false return of process. Those latter charges are also misdemeanors.
The investigation into ticket irregularities began in June 2019 at the request of the Highway Patrol and the Harnett County District Attorney, the release stated.
Benson and Carter were arrested Wednesday morning without incident by special agents from the SBI’s Capital District after turning themselves in at the Harnett County Detention Center. Both men's bails have been set at $50,000.
During the investigation, special agents identified more than a dozen victims who had been issued citations or charges unbeknownst to them. Most of the citations stemmed from single car accidents or abandoned vehicles.
In some cases, the two troopers allegedly charged individuals and failed to serve the citations. The victims didn’t know they had been charged, therefore, they didn’t show up for their court dates. As a result, arrest warrants were issued for some while others had their driver’s licenses suspended.
The SBI investigation is ongoing.
