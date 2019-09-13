Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
GREENSBORO — Deputies have filed another sex assault of a minor charge against an employee of a group home belonging to former Deputy Police Chief James Hinson.
And prosecutors say this charge involves a different child.
Richard Vernell Heath, 51, of Greensboro, now faces a sexual battery charge that raised his bail to $77,350.
An investigation of Heath began in May after a 15-year-old boy told other group home employees that Heath had inappropriately touched him and forced him to perform oral sex at Center of Progressive Strides.
The group home is owned by former Greensboro Police Sgt. Kevin Chandler and Hinson, who retired Friday after deputies began issuing charges against Heath.
The retirement came as a surprise because Hinson said told the News & Record two weeks earlier that he decided to close the group home to further his career at the police department.
Many thought he would apply to take Police Chief Wayne Scott's position after he announced his own retirement.
“The city thanks Deputy Chief Hinson for his years of service and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” the city said in a news release.
Hinson and Chandler have not faced criminal charges, but state investigators say the men failed to report the allegations to Child Protective Services or law enforcement.
Their former employee's new charge came Thursday, only one day after Assistant District Attorney Kelly Thompson told a judge that more charges could be issued because of alleged incidents with three other children.
Thompson told Judge Bill Davis in court Wednesday that a group-home resident who witnessed one of the sexual assaults of the 15-year-old told investigators that Heath had touched him, too.
In 2014, Heath was accused of stalking a man he had allegedly sexually assaulted as a child, Thompson said. Heath disappeared after charges were filed, she said.
Three years after Heath disappeared, he was accused of following a 10-year-old boy to the bathroom of a public library while groping him and then masturbating in front of him.
Neither case was prosecuted because it left one boy too traumatized and the man had moved away from Greensboro by the time Heath resurfaced.
Court records state the date of offense on the latest charge is Jan. 1, 2019. Deputies have not made the incident report public and did not immediately respond to a request for a copy.
Heath remains in the Guilford County jail.
James Hinson 1999
James Hinson
James Hinson at protest line
James Hinson
James Hinson
James Hinson
James Hinson
Haircuts
Worship, local policing and race relations
James Hinson
Winston Street canvass
Operation Yuletide
Deputy Chief James Hinson with Congressman Mark Walker
New Light Missionary Baptist's gas giveaway
Preparing for Florence
Protection Brigade
Community Safety Conversation
Police Footage Release
Police footage release
Worship, local policing and race relations
Worship, local policing and race relations
Deputy Chief James Hinson
Prayer vigil
Prayer vigil
Haircuts
Deputy Chief James Hinson
Contact Danielle Battaglia at 336-373-4476 and follow @dbattagliaNR on Twitter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.