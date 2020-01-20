HIGH POINT — Police arrested a 27-year-old felon accused of an armed robbery and leading officers on a chase before he crashed into a telephone pole Friday night.
When officers stopped a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in a robbery that night, the passenger jumped out and ran away and the driver sped off. Police followed the vehicle, which crashed near the intersection of Grand Street and Central Avenue.
Police said the driver was Al Demetrius Breeden and that he had a stolen handgun with an extended magazine, and some of the property reportedly stolen that night, in the vehicle. Breeden was driving a vehicle reported stolen from Thomasville, police said.
Breeden was jailed without bail on the following charges: robbery with a dangerous weapon, aid and abet robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, flee to allude arrest, and careless and reckless driving, police said.
Police said Breeden is a gang member with an extensive criminal history who is prohibited from having a firearm.
The passenger who ran when police stopped the vehicle has not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.