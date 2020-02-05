WASHINGTON – Two Greensboro business owners pleaded guilty Wednesday to failing to pay over employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), federal officials said.
Rebecca Adams, 57, and her daughter Elizabeth Wood, 40, operated a temporary staffing business in Greensboro that changed names twice, even though it did not otherwise change its actual business operations, according to court documents. Adams and Wood withheld taxes from employees’ paychecks but did not pay those taxes over to the IRS, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
In 2015, Wood began serving a criminal sentence in North Carolina after pleading guilty to embezzling employee state tax withholdings that were due to the state. During Wood’s period of incarceration, her mother, Adams, withheld taxes from employees’ paychecks, but did not pay those taxes over to the IRS, the release stated. Adams also did not file the required quarterly payroll tax return. Upon being released from prison in 2015, Wood resumed her role at the staffing business and continued to withhold taxes from employees’ paychecks, but again did not pay the taxes over to the IRS.
U.S. Senior District Judge N. Carlton Tilley Jr., scheduled sentencing for Adams on May 22, and Wood’s sentencing for May 29. They each face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison, as well as a period of supervised release and monetary penalties. As part of their plea agreements, the defendants have agreed to pay restitution to the IRS.
