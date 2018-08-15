GREENSBORO — Two men were sentenced today for charges related to internet sex crimes involving minors that happened in the Triad.
Christopher James Wilson, 36, of Cana, Va., was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months for an act involving a Stokes County girl last year, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a media release. Following his release, he'll serve 20 years of supervised probation. He previously pleaded guilty in April to one count each of enticement of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor for the 2017 incident.
In June 2017, a Stokes County woman contacted law enforcement to report Wilson had sent her 12-year-old daughter a photo of his genitalia and asked that her daughter send nude images of herself, the media release stated.
A Stokes County deputy, using the daughter's Facebook account, contacted Wilson, posing as the girl, for about two weeks. Wilson sent sexually explicit content and direction to engage in sexual activity, the Department of Justice said.
Wilson had previously been convicted of sex offenses against minors in 2003 and 2006 and was a registered sex offender, the Department of Justice said.
In addition to Wilson, Adrian Rodriguez, 33, of Jamestown, was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 years and 7 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for one count of attempted enticement of a minor.
Rodriguez came to law enforcement's attention after an undercover operation on an unspecified social media messaging application used by minors, the Department of Justice said.
In March 2017, an Alamance County deputy created the persona of a 13-year-old from the county and joined a teen chat group. Rodriguez sent direct messages to the deputy's persona, according to the media release. Over several days, Rodriguez stated he wanted to perform sex acts with this 13-year-old.
Rodriguez planned to meet with the person he thought was the teen on March 21, 2017, for a sexual encounter, the release stated. Instead, he was arrested. When law enforcement examined his phone they found about 40 child pornography videos, as well as several recent sex chats with minors, according to the media release.