Father of man killed by High Point police officer struggles to understand why

HIGH POINT — Michael A. Potter has a lot of questions about the fatal shooting of his 33-year-old son by a High Point police officer last month.
“I just don’t understand what happened,” Potter said Thursday about the shooting.
“He was a good kid,” Potter, 65, said of his son, Michael Brandon Potter. “He was very quiet. He worked and he went on home.”
What little authorities have told him doesn’t match what he knows about his son, Michael A. Potter said during a phone conversation from his Wise, Va., home.
The elder Potter, a retired police sergeant with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, said he’s waiting for answers — and to be able to hold a funeral for his son, something complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Potter last spoke to his son, whom the family called Brandon, on March 13. Nothing seemed amiss during that conversation, he said.
Two days later, his son was dead, shot once in the chest by High Point Police Officer Adam Burkholder, a 15-year veteran with the department, according to High Point police records and the SBI.
What follows is a description of the events leading up to that shooting at 702-P Westchester Drive, culled from interviews, police records and 911 call recordings.
At 8:20 p.m. on March 14, the night after he spoke with his father, Michael Brandon Potter called 911 from his apartment at Westchester Key. He told the female dispatcher that there was “somebody wanting to kill people.”
“They just had an active thingamajigger ... uh ... standoff,” he told the dispatcher.
The dispatcher asked him if it was someone he knew or if it was somebody fighting.
“I’m talking about somebody wanting to kill people. I don’t (expletive) know. It’s somebody on the roof,” he responded.
The dispatcher tried to get more details from Potter about what he observed.
“The person that’s saying this, are they outside doing this, or are you just hearing somebody yelling in the apartment complex?” she asked.
“I left,” Potter responded. “They’re sitting there on the (expletive) roof.”
The dispatcher tried to get more details from Potter about the number of people involved and if they were male or female.
“It’s a person,” Potter responded, seemingly exasperated.
“I understand that,” the dispatcher said, “but what you’re telling me ... it’s very vague. … So I just need to let the officers who are responding know exactly what happened.”
“I’m scared enough to leave my (expletive) apartment.”
The dispatcher again asked him for more details.
“You’ve got a record of what just happened don’t you?” Potter asked.
“You’re there, you are the one who was there,” the dispatcher said. “… I’m not going to argue with you. I’m trying to clarify the information for the officers responding.
“Have police, have they been out there?” she asked Potter. “That’s what I’m trying to find out, because what you’re telling me is not making any sense.”
“Oh, lord,” Potter said, sighing.
The dispatcher told Potter she would have an officer go to the complex.
At least two officers went to the apartments, but left because they did not find any disturbance or anyone outside.
One of those officers thought Michael Brandon Potter might be mentally unstable or possibly on drugs, although records do not indicate whether officers spoke to him at this time.
Potter made several more 911 calls that night, but did not say anything or hung up. When dispatchers called back it would go to voicemail.
Officers again responded to the apartment about 10:20 p.m., but nobody came to the door and the officers left shortly thereafter. This time, one of the officers noted that Potter was talking to himself.
Potter made a final call to dispatchers about five minutes later.
When the dispatcher asked what was going on, Potter responded shakily, “I don’t know. I don’t know, I’m crazy … (indistinguishable).”
The dispatcher told him officers already have responded and tried to speak with him.
“I believe officers have already gone out there and tried to make contact with you,” the dispatcher said. “So if you’re wanting to speak to an officer you’ll have to step out and talk to them when they get there.”
“That’s fine,” Potter responded.
“What’s going on,” the dispatcher asked Potter. “Are you wanting to harm yourself, or what’s going on?”
“No,” Potter responded. “No, I don’t know what’s going on, believe me I am crazy.” He paused and then said, “Somebody impersonating a police officer just knocked on my door.”
“No that was the officer, he wasn’t impersonating, he was an officer,” the dispatcher responded.
“Just now?” Potter asked.
“Yeah, a few minutes ago,” she responded. “We’ll have them come back out there, OK.”
“OK,” Potter replied.
But no officers came back that night. Because the previous calls appeared to be false, an unidentified police supervisor reviewed the notes and canceled the police response.
Available records do not indicate if anyone called Potter back to let him know this.
At 5:45 a.m. on March 15, 911 dispatchers received another call, this time from a couple in an adjacent apartment building at 704 Westchester Drive. They reported hearing about three gunshots in the parking lot of the complex.
The responding officers found a bullet hole through Potter’s front door and determined that the gunshots came from his apartment.
The bullet traveled across the breezeway into an occupied apartment and through an interior wall. No one was injured.
Officers noted the previous night’s responses to Potter’s address and indicated that he was mentally unstable and “possibly on meth.” They also noted that Potter had a loaded gun, but it’s unclear how police knew that.
The officers evacuated nearby apartments and blocked off the area while they tried, for several hours, to contact Potter. There was no response and no movement seen inside his apartment.
At 7:03 a.m., records indicate that the property’s manager was on the way and would have a key to the unit. It’s unclear from the records if the manager arrived with a working key.
Shortly before 10 a.m. officials got a warrant to search Potter’s apartment to investigate the gunfire. Police were concerned Potter might have shot himself.
About 10:15 a.m., officers approached the apartment and tried numerous times to get the man to answer the door. Officers then forced their way into the apartment, intending to send in a remote-controlled camera to safely look inside.
However, once police got the door opened, Potter appeared from the back of the apartment with a gun and advanced toward the officers.
Officers, who were still outside the door, ordered Potter to stop and drop the weapon. But he refused and Burkholder shot him. No officers were injured during the confrontation.
EMS, which had been standing by, was summoned into the apartment at 10:28 a.m. Potter was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, but later died from his injury.
Potter’s father said Thursday his son didn’t have any mental problems that he was aware of and didn’t do drugs.
“My son hated drugs and (police) did not find any drugs, drug paraphernalia in his apartment,” Michael A. Potter said.
He noted that his son worked at a rail yard in Linwood.
“You know what the rules are working for the railroad,” he said. “You have to be pretty straight to work for them.”
As for why officers did not respond to the final 911 call by Michael Brandon Potter the evening of March 14, police department spokesman Lt. Matt Truitt said last week that it was because previous calls were unfounded.
“It becomes an abuse of 911,” Truitt said. “That’s something that not just our agency, but others, do with that.”
The police department does have a mobile mental health crisis team — Therapeutic Alternatives — available to assist officers with mentally ill people or those with substance-abuse problems, Truitt said. That service is available 24 hours, seven days a week, according to its website.
Asked why they weren’t called, Truitt said the situation was complicated because Potter wouldn’t answer the door to speak with officers.
“If we can’t even get someone to speak with us, there’s not much we can do with that,” Truitt said.
In an email sent earlier this week, Truitt said, “If … they are not a danger to themselves and we can speak with them in a safe manner, we will.
“But if they do not want to listen to what we are telling them, then this is why we have to end up going hands-on versus waiting on someone to come and try to talk them down.”
Per department policy, officers are to be compassionate and understanding in dealing with people with mental illness and substance abuse disorders. Where possible, containing a volatile situation (until other officers or mental health professionals can assist) is preferred.
In an email Friday, High Point Police Chief Kenneth J. Shultz said he would not comment specifically on this case. He said the State Bureau of Investigation first must complete its investigation into the shooting — standard procedure under such circumstances — and those findings will be reviewed by the district attorney, who will then make her own ruling on the actions taken.
“Depending on her decision,” Shultz said, “that will be the first opportunity for us to potentially comment.”
However, Shultz said the department partners with several organizations to assist residents with mental illness and/or substance abuse issues. They’ve been especially helpful in what he called chronic situations “where repeat calls for service become a drain on our own staffing and resources and there does not appear to be a law enforcement need.”
However, he added, “We can not deploy any of these partners into an unsafe environment where their safety could be at risk. ... While resources and support is always helpful, it is not always available nor is waiting for it always practical.”
Shultz noted that all High Point police officers go through annual training on dealing with people with mental health issues, something mandated by N.C. Law Enforcement Training and Standards.
Another option the department offers is Crisis Intervention Training, Shultz said, which provides “additional insight into techniques and tactics for dealing with such situations.”
However, that training takes 40 hours to complete and only a small number of officers can attend at one time because the department still needs to provide its usual services, he said. Forty officers throughout the department have been certified in this training thus far, he added. The department had a total of 255 police officer positions, according to an August 2019 News & Record article, though some may be unfilled.
Truitt noted in an email that the department responded to 1,087 mental illness-related calls last year, and this year had responded to 230 as of Wednesday.
“In many cases, the officers are able to reason with mentally ill people, but unfortunately, that is not the case all the time,” Truitt said in the email.
The SBI has completed its interviews and is awaiting an autopsy to release its results, according to SBI Special Agent in Charge Scott Williams, who is handling the investigation.
The police department conducted its own investigation into whether its policies and state law were followed, and Burkholder, the officer involved in the shooting, was returned to duty after undergoing a standard psychiatric evaluation, Truitt said.
No body-cam footage of the shooting is available. In his email, Shultz said the department has begun adding some body cameras, but that funding has been the main reason cameras have not been fully deployed. After the initial cost to buy the devices, “the greatest ongoing expense associated with them remains the costs associated with the storage of video data,” Shultz said.
As a father and as a former law enforcement officer, Michael A. Potter said he can “kind of see both sides.”
“And it makes it even tougher,” he said.
A criminal records check on Michael Brandon Potter turns up little. He was charged with having an expired registration in Virginia in 2008. Something he remedied about a month later.
“He liked to hunt and he liked to fish, but had never been in trouble,” the elder Potter said of his son. “He liked his job and his co-workers I’ve talked to, they’ve found it hard to believe too.”
Before their last conversation, Potter said his son had mentioned he was having trouble with one of his neighbors, but that he didn’t tell him the details.
“He had had an incident before with somebody there,” the elder Potter said.
Still, he thinks the shooting was an unnecessary result.
“Working for the railroad, I know he works odd hours and he was probably sleeping when they knocked his door in,” he said.
“As a parent, everything is going through my mind,” the elder Potter said. “I don’t sleep much lately.
“I wish I had answers, but I don’t.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.