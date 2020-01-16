Close up of a judge gavel and handcuffs in a courtroom.

Stock photo

 vladans

More than two decades after the skeletal remains of a 10-year-old boy were found under a Mebane billboard, the father of the boy pleaded guilty to his murder and that of the boy's mother, according to ChapelBoro.com.

John Russell Whitt, 57, pleaded guilty on Wednesday afternoon to two charges each of murder and concealment of death at the Orange County Courthouse. 

Whitt’s plea is the latest chapter in the case surrounding local mystery of the ‘Billboard Boy,’ which began when the remains of a 10-year-old boy were originally found by a lawnmower crew under a billboard off I-85 in 1998. His identity remained a mystery until February, when DNA technology helped Orange County investigators identify the remains as those of Robert “Bobby” Adam Whitt and they contacted the remaining family members.

Read more at ChapelBoro.com.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments