More than two decades after the skeletal remains of a 10-year-old boy were found under a Mebane billboard, the father of the boy pleaded guilty to his murder and that of the boy's mother, according to ChapelBoro.com.
John Russell Whitt, 57, pleaded guilty on Wednesday afternoon to two charges each of murder and concealment of death at the Orange County Courthouse.
Whitt’s plea is the latest chapter in the case surrounding local mystery of the ‘Billboard Boy,’ which began when the remains of a 10-year-old boy were originally found by a lawnmower crew under a billboard off I-85 in 1998. His identity remained a mystery until February, when DNA technology helped Orange County investigators identify the remains as those of Robert “Bobby” Adam Whitt and they contacted the remaining family members.
John Whitt, the father of the Orange County 'Billboard Boy' found in 1998, has pled guilty in Orange County Superior Court on murder charges of his wife and the child, 10-year-old Bobby Whitt. pic.twitter.com/giS6LurXqQ— WCHL & Chapelboro (@WCHLChapelboro) January 15, 2020
