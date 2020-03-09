HIGH POINT — Authorities charged the father of an 18-year-old man who died in a wreck early Sunday with second-degree murder, among other charges, and are asking for the public's help with finding him.
Roderick R. White, 39, fled the scene of the crash in which his son, Roderick White Jr., died, according to a release from High Point police.
Six people were in the 2020 Chevrolet Blazer, which was traveling at 103 mph in a 45 mph zone, when the elder White lost control of it and the vehicle struck several trees and a fence, according to the release. Three people were ejected from the Chevrolet, which caught fire after the crash.
Police have issued warrants for the elder White's arrest.
Other charges include: four counts of felony serious injury by vehicle while driving while impaired, one count each of felony hit-and-run involving death, DWI, driving while license revoked after impaired driving revocation, and speeding.
The crash occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. None of the occupants were wearing a seat belt, according to the release, and sustained injuries ranging from facial cuts to a broken back but are expected to survive.
Anyone with information on the elder White's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.
