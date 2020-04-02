Authorities have identified the father and his daughter who died from gunshot wounds Tuesday in Davidson County.
Brian Eugene Kennedy Sr., 46, and his 2-year-old daughter, Brielle Kennedy, were found at 4:10 p.m. in their home in the 500 block of Greensboro Street Extension. Both had gunshot wounds to their heads, and investigators suspect the father shot his daughter, then himself, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies and emergency medical crews unsuccessfully attempted life-saving measures on Kennedy and his daughter inside the home, the sheriff's office said.
Brian Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene. Brielle Kennedy died at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Lexington Medical Center, the sheriff's office said.
A female caller had earlier told emergency dispatchers that Kennedy told her he had been shot, the sheriff's office said. When deputies arrived, no one would come to the door, which was locked. Deputies forced their way into the home, the sheriff's office said.
Immediately afterward, they heard two gunshots from inside the home, the sheriff's office said. Deputies then found Kennedy and his daughter.
