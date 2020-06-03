GREENSBORO — Greensboro Police say they're investigating after a passenger died in a single-car crash Tuesday night.
Police said Swareze Williams, 31, of Greensboro was traveling westbound on West Friendly Avenue in a 2014 Hyundai Elantra about 8:50 p.m.
The car left the roadway and landed on Josephine Boyd Street, police said. Williams and his passengers were taken to local hospitals.
Police said one passenger died at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The names of the passengers are being withheld, pending family notifications. The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction is investigating, and charges are pending police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
