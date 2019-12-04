Generic Greensboro Police (copy)

GREENSBORO — A shooting this morning on Brown Boulevard marked the city's 40th homicide this year. 

Police identified the victim as Aaron Christopher Thomas, 21, of Greensboro. 

At 10:59 a.m. the Greensboro Police responded to 1407 Brown Boulevard in reference to a gunshot wound call. 

Officers found Thomas in the front yard suffering from at least one gunshot wound. 

Paramedics transported Thomas to a local hospital where he died. 

Thomas' fatal shooting brings this year's homicide total to six more than last year.  

