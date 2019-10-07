N.C. Highway Patrol cruiser

RAMSEUR — An Asheboro man has been charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle after a passenger in his vehicle died during a single-vehicle crash on Thursday.

According to the Highway Patrol, Terry Ken Bumgarner, 56, of Asheboro, was driving west on NC 42 in a 2017 Chevrolet SUV at about 10:15 p.m. The SUV reportedly ran off the road to the right, crossed over Hinshaw Town Road and struck a tree.

The vehicle re-entered the roadway and went left of center, coming to rest facing southwest in the eastbound lane of NC 42.

The SUV was carrying a single passenger, identified as Ashley Lynnnette Bumgarner, 34, of Siler City, who died as a result of the crash. 

Terry Bumgarner was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro with serious injuries. His condition was not immediately available and it was unknown if he was related to the victim.

He also was cited for speeding and careless and reckless driving.

