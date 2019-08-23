Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
612 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA
ALAMANCE DURHAM EDGECOMBE
FORSYTH FRANKLIN GRANVILLE
GUILFORD HALIFAX NASH
ORANGE PERSON VANCE
WAKE WARREN WILSON
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF APEX, BURLINGTON, CARRBORO, CARY,
CHAPEL HILL, CREEDMOOR, DURHAM, ENFIELD, FRANKLINTON, GRAHAM,
GREENSBORO, HENDERSON, HIGH POINT, HILLSBOROUGH, KITTRELL,
KNIGHTDALE, LOUISBURG, MEBANE, NASHVILLE, NORLINA, OXFORD,
PRINCEVILLE, RALEIGH, ROANOKE RAPIDS, ROCKY MOUNT, ROUGEMONT,
ROXBORO, SCOTLAND NECK, SPRING HOPE, TARBORO, WAKE FOREST,
WARRENTON, WILSON, AND WINSTON-SALEM.
Weather Alert
...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN
ALAMANCE...EAST CENTRAL FORSYTH AND GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM
EDT...
AT 757 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF STRONG
THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BETHANY TO 9 MILES
NORTH OF GREENSBORO TO NEAR KERNERSVILLE. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT
15 MPH.
WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS.
HEAVY RAIN AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL ALSO BE
POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS.
LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, BURLINGTON, GRAHAM, KERNERSVILLE, ELON,
MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, GIBSONVILLE AND STOKESDALE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS
40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND
TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR
OBJECTS.
CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS.
LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE
SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.
&&
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR
CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA.
Greensboro police dog Rambo, who was killed in the line of duty recently, is pictured during a memorial service held in Greensboro, N.C. on Aug. 23, 2019.
A badge was placed on a memorial wreath in tribute to Rambo, a Greensboro police dog killed in the line of duty, during a memorial service held in Greensboro, N.C., on Aug. 23, 2019.
Someone left this tribute to Rambo, a Greensboro police dog killed in the line of duty, before a memorial service held in Greensboro, N.C., on Aug. 23, 2019.
