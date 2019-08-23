GREENSBORO — Greensboro police officers paid tribute Friday to a canine comrade who died in the line of duty.

In his three-year career, K-9 officer Rambo nabbed 25 criminals, uncovered more than a dozen discarded firearms and found evidence in 50 criminal cases. 

"Most human police officers can't come close to those numbers in three years," Chief Wayne Scott said.

Rambo was tracking a robbery suspect through congested traffic when he was struck by a vehicle Aug. 16, Scott said. "Rambo was doing what he did best," he said.

"This past week has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and, without a doubt, the worst part of being in the K-9 unit," said Officer Clint Franklin, Rambo's handler.

Despite his grief, Franklin said, he doesn't regret being part of the K-9 unit.

"If it wasn't for this unit, I wouldn't have been able to meet Rambo — my partner and best friend."

Nearby, Franklin's wife held their 8-month-old son who was sucking the ear of a stuffed-animal version of Rambo given to him before the ceremony. 

Rambo is the second K-9 officer in the department's history to fall in the line of duty. The first was in 1992.

Scott said donors came forward Friday and agreed to fund a permanent memorial to police dogs.

The department has shared only limited details of Rambo's death because the suspect he was chasing is still missing, police spokesman Ron Glenn said earlier this week

The vehicle that struck Rambo had nothing to do with the burglary, and charges won't be filed against the driver, police said

Scott said Rambo was a "dual purpose dog," meaning he did anything from capturing criminals to finding lost children. 

"It's a very special category, and Rambo was very good at it," Scott said.

Franklin said his favorite memory of Rambo is riding around the city with the dog, hearing him snore from the backseat. Franklin would tell him, "I wish I had your job buddy. It would be easier."

Rambo would perk up when the sirens came on and the K-9 knew he would get to work, Franklin said

"Rambo was a great dog," he said. "He was the reason ... we were so successful."

